Northern Michigan man kills wife, daughter in murder-suicide, police say

Michigan State Police say a man shot and killed his wife and adult daughter before shooting himself in Lake City over the weekend.

Troopers responded to a home on North Wilson Road around 10:50 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe the 85-year-old Lake City man shot his 64-year-old daughter and 89-year-old wife before shooting himself. The man and his daughter were pronounced dead at the home. The man's wife was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died Sunday night, according to police.

"This incident is tragic for everyone involved," said MSP Lt. Ashley Miller. "Please keep this family and the community in your thoughts as they navigate this difficult time."

An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.