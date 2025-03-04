Detroit's Lafayette Coney Island reopens after passing health inspection

After voluntarily closing in January due to a rat infestation, Lafayette Coney Island reopened Tuesday.

The restaurant temporarily closed on Jan. 24 to address a "rat infestation issue." The business had previously dealt with rodent issues more than two years ago.

The Detroit Health Department reinspected Lafayette Coney Island on March 3 and gave the restaurant clearance to reopen, citing significant upgrades to the facility to ensure health safety and cleanliness.

"We take the health and safety of Detroit residents very seriously," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. "Through the Dining with Confidence Ordinance and our ongoing inspections, we are working to ensure that our city's restaurants are safe, clean, and meet the highest food safety standards."

The restaurant is implementing daily and weekly cleaning protocols to ensure that the facility remains sanitized and up to health standards, and made repairs to eliminate points of entry for pests, including sealing gaps and addressing structural issues.

In addition, all Lafayette Coney Island employees have undergone training on sanitation practices and food safety to help keep a clean and safe environment for staff and diners.

"Lafayette Coney Island took the responsible step of voluntarily closing after our Environmental Health Inspectors identified health concerns, and due to their efforts, the restaurant has reopened," Razo said. "We will continue working closely with Lafayette Coney Island and all restaurants to address any issues and maintain a safe dining environment. Ensuring the safety of our residents is a top priority."

After taking about five weeks to implement the upgrades to the restaurant, employees say they're looking forward to welcoming back customers.