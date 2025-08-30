What's open and what's closed on Labor Day in Michigan?

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

Many will be celebrating Labor Day on Monday, whether it's an outdoor cookout with neighbors and friends or a gathering with loved ones.

For anyone who needs to grab last-minute supplies, here's what's open and what's closed on the holiday.

What's open on Labor Day in Michigan?

Big-box retailers including Target, Walgreens and Walmart will have their doors open on Monday.

The Michigan-based retailer Meijer says its stores will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Kroger, which has 120 grocery stores across 82 cities in Michigan, says it will be operating at regular hours.

Whole Foods says most of its stores will be open, though shoppers should check individual locations for hours of operation. The same goes for Aldi.

The membership-based store Sam's Club will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for its Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and Somerset Collection in Troy will both open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

What's closed on Labor Day in Michigan?

City, state and federal offices, along with other government buildings will be closed on Monday.

Financial institutions including Wells Fargo and Chase Bank will remain shut in observance of the holiday, though ATM services will be available. The U.S. stock market will likewise be closed.

Costco will not be open on Labor Day, according to the store's holiday closures list.