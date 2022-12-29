Kwanzaa underway, Kinara on display in Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Kwanzaa is underway in the Motor City.

The African American and Pan-African holiday is a seven-day cultural celebration beginning on Dec. 26 and lasting through Jan. 1.

A celebration kicked off at Beacon Park with acknowledgments and remarks recognizing the beginning of the holiday. Shortly after, day one began down at Campus Martius with the world's largest Kwanzaa Kinara. Day 1 of Kwanzaa is recognized with the lighting of the Umoja candle, translating to unity. There are seven days total.

"Those seven principles are excellent opportunities for us to talk and to check ourselves. How is your life really and to really look at bringing those values, those principles into our lives," says Njia Kai of Downtown Detroit Parks.

She says the recognition of the seven days in Detroit is encouraging and she hopes others can learn more about the holiday.