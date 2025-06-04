Historic Kronk boxing gym makes long-awaited return to Detroit

A legendary boxing institution is making its return to Detroit.

The Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center is home to some of the greats in boxing, including Mike Tyson and Joe Lewis, who trained there. It is now the new location for the legendary Kronk Gym.

"Detroit gave KRONK to the world, and now Kronk is giving back to the future of Detroit," said Kronk CEO Paul Bhatti.

Founded by Detroit native Emanuel Steward, a boxing fighter and trainer, Kronk Gym is returning to the Motor City.

"I think Kronk has a tremendous past, and I think this looks to the future and what champions we're going to inspire," said Kronk's first world boxing champion, Hilmer Kenty.

It's one of the most notable boxing gyms in history and a platform that will provide mentorship and opportunity.

"For the youth, a sense of self, a sense of strength. It teaches skills not only in the ring but outside of the ring for them to just flourish," said International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Mary Jo Sanders.

Kronk is the training ground for 41 world champions and is committed to keeping the spirit of its founder, Steward, alive.

"That's the main thing…it's not all about your backyard, there's a world out there," said Emanuel Steward's daughter, Sylvia Steward-Williams.

"Kronk is not just a brand, it's a symbol of discipline, excellence and heart," said Bhatti.

The gym plans to reopen this summer.