Kroger union workers ratify new contract with increased wages, better benefits

(CBS DETROIT) - Kroger union employees in Michigan ratified a new contract, which increases wages and improves paid time off and improves benefits.

Member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 951 ratified a new three-year contract, which goes into effect on June 30, according to a release.

The union represents 30,000 workers, and more than 1,000 are Kroger employees.

"We fought hard for significant wage increases and an overall improved contract for the Kroger members," Courtney Phillips, secretary/treasurer of UFCW Local 951, said. "I am proud of the members who served on the bargaining committee and worked together to achieve contract gains that improve the lives of their fellow members."

The new contract provides an immediate wage increase of up to $1.50, along with several other improvements, including more paid time off for workers hired after 2008 with 18 years of service.

"Our commitment to our team extends beyond offering excellent wages and benefits, including health care and pensions, enhancing the career paths for our dedicated team members," said Ken DeLuca, President of the Kroger Michigan Division. "As a pivotal employer in Michigan, we pledge to consistently supply our community with accessible and reasonably priced fresh groceries and vital products."

In addition, the weekly cost of health and welfare benefits will not increase during the contract's life, and Kroger stores will have better safety protocols there will be no increase in the weekly cost of health and welfare benefits during the life of the contract, and there will be better safety protocols in Kroger stores.

Specifically, more than $8 million will be invested in associate healthcare and more than $500,000 for retirement benefits.

"I think overall it will have a really good impact on workers and their families, especially with the health insurance package and keeping those costs down for the employees," said Richelle Anderson, an employee at the Kroger store in Okemos who served on the bargaining committee. "That is huge for us!"