Komen Detroit Race for the Cure to be held on Belle Isle this Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Komen Detroit Race for the Cure will be held this Sunday, Oct. 2, on Belle Isle.

Each year, the race raises money to fund breast cancer research and resources for patients.

So far, as of Sept. 27, the Komen Detroit Race has raised $98,419.

The race is 3.1 miles and welcomes both runners and walkers.

Registration is open online, or there will be on-site registration at the event at 7 a.m.

Runners will begin at 9:30 a.m., and walkers will start at 9:45 a.m.

To keep up-to-date on race day activities and parking information, visit here.

Visit here, to register for the event.