Kiwanis Club of Brighton find news location for summer concert series

The Kiwanis Club of Brighton found a new home for their annual summer concert series and car show: Selcra Meijer Park.

"We had an issue with the schools — in January they called us and said we wouldn't be able to have them, so we started looking for other sites to have the concerts," said Dennis Dimmoff, former president of the Kiwanis Club of Brighton.

The summer concert series and car show have historically been held in Downtown Brighton, but when participation and attendance got too big, they moved to Brighton High School in 2023. In January 2026, the club was informed that hosting it there violated the local Homeowners Association, which prohibited non-school events at the athletic field on Sundays.

But good news followed bad, according to Dimmoff.

"We had actually had nine different groups approach us in the Brighton area and outside the Brighton area — because it's a family tradition," he said.

Soon, Selcra Meijer Park will host up to 250 classic cars lined up on the fields, live bands under the park's covered area, and hundreds of attendees. Brighton City Manager Gretchen Gomolka said she and city staff were happy to make sure the park was suitable for the event.

"Oh, it wasn't hard at all," she said. "It was some paperwork really is all it is."

Gomolka said the summer concert series is all set to go from the city's perspective.

"The Selcra Meijer park makes for a perfect location," Gomolka said.

The summer concert series runs every Sunday in August, starting on Aug. 2.