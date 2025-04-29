Wayne County man charged with driving over kitten after throwing it from a moving vehicle

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

A Southeast Michigan man has been charged with abandoning two kittens at a gas station in Detroit, throwing them from a moving vehicle, and then driving over one of the animals.

Brandon Lee Dwayne Littke, 25, of Redford, is charged with one count of killing or torturing animals and one count of abandoning two to three animals, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release.

The incident, which happened at about 11:30 a.m. April 21 at a gas station on West Seven Mile Road, was partially recorded on security video. The charges allege that Littke threw two kittens out of a moving vehicle and then ran over one of the kittens, killing that animal, before fleeing the scene.

"No living being should ever be thrown from a moving vehicle. Ever. Does this really need to be said? The alleged actions of the defendant in this case are criminal and not acceptable on any level," Worthy said in her statement.

The Detroit Police Department made an arrest in the case April 24.

Littke had an arraignment hearing on April 27 in Wayne County 36th District Court. A probable cause hearing in the case is set for May 7 and a preliminary exam is set for May 14.