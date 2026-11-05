Woman walking in Troy, kissed by stranger, didn't realize $20,000 in gold was gone until she got home

A woman told police she was robbed of $20,000 worth of gold jewelry Saturday afternoon after five people in a vehicle called her over and one of them kissed her on the face in Oakland County, Michigan, according to a Troy Police Department report.

The woman said she was walking in the 1600 block of Jackson Drive in Troy, south of Big Beaver Road and east of Interstate 75, when the vehicle approached her, police said. The people inside called her over.

When she got close enough, one of the passengers grabbed her and began kissing her on the face, police said. That passenger then grabbed her wrist and placed a small pile of jewelry in her hands.

When the woman got home, she realized her gold necklace and a bracelet had been stolen. Together they were worth $20,000, according to the report.

The report does not say whether anyone has been arrested or identified.