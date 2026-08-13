Kim Mathers, ex-wife of Eminem, sent to jail after bond violations, prosecutors say

The ex-wife of Detroit rapper Eminem was sent to jail on Thursday after there were multiple bond violations, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say a judge revoked Mathers' bond and agreed that she could be released if she went into inpatient treatment.

Bench warrants were filed against Mathers, 51, of Chesterfield, in June after she failed to appear for court hearings related to a DUI case. The warrants were canceled a day later following an arraignment.

Mathers pleaded no contest on May 11 to operating while intoxicated after she was accused of being impaired when she crashed into a truck on Feb. 16. She was arrested days later, on May 14, for a separate OWI incident and was arraigned on May 28.

Mathers was set to appear for sentencing on Thursday for the February case and a probable cause conference in the May case. Prosecutors argued she violated her bond terms, including a violation of the alcohol tether.

Mathers is due back in court on Oct. 14 for a probable cause conference.