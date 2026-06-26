Warrants canceled against Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers in OWI cases, records show

Court records show that bench warrants filed against Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, were canceled on Friday in connection with two drunk driving cases.

Mathers, 51, of Chesterfield, was arraigned on May 28 after authorities said she hit a parked car while impaired on May 14. A judge issued a bench warrant on Wednesday after Mathers failed to appear for a probable cause conference.

The judge issued a second bench warrant against Mathers for failing to appear for a bond violation hearing and sentencing in connection with a separate OWI case on Feb. 16. Mathers pleaded no contest in that case, but violated her bond conditions when she was arrested again for the suspected drunk driving crash in May.

Records show that requests to cancel both warrants were submitted and accepted on June 26, following an arraignment on the warrants. Personal bonds were set in both cases ($500 in the Feb. 16 case and $5,000 in the May 14 case), records show.

Mathers is due back in court on Aug. 13 for sentencing in the February case and a probable cause conference in the May case, according to court records.

Macomb County prosecutors said Mathers also failed her alcohol monitoring device four times since May 28.

"We really need to think about public safety. When an individual repeatedly drives while intoxicated and then fails to appear for critical court proceedings, it calls into question whether existing measures are sufficient to protect the public and ensure compliance with the judicial process. My office will continue to seek appropriate action to safeguard the community and uphold the integrity of the court system," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said on Thursday.

On Thursday, CBS News Detroit reached out to Mathers' attorney, Camilla Barkovic, who declined to comment.