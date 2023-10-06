Kevin McCarthy denies reports that he's resigning from Congress

Gaetz discusses leading McCarthy's ouster Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses leading McCarthy's ouster as House speaker 06:15

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied reports on Friday that he's thinking about resigning from Congress before his term concludes in 2025, after after hardline Republicans and Democrats forced him out of the speaker's chair earlier this week.

"I'm not resigning," McCarthy said twice Friday. When asked if he will run for reelection next year, McCarthy responded, "Yes, yes."

On Friday, Politico reported McCarthy is considering resigning early, and CNN reported he is expected to resign sometime after the speaker's race concludes.

An early departure from Congress would mean the California Republican won't have to serve out the rest of his term as an ousted speaker who is now a rank-and-file member of Congress.

After Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz's "motion to vacate" resolution passed earlier this week, McCarthy announced he would not try to run for speaker again. Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry became the speaker pro tempore, and will oversee speaker elections in the days or weeks ahead. So far, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise have announced their candidacies.

McCarthy has served in the House since 2007, when former President George W. Bush was in the White House.

Scott MacFarlane and Ellis Kim contributed to this report.