Watch CBS News
Crime

Kentucky man arrested, taken to jail, after police pursuit leads from Ohio into Michigan

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Kentucky man was arrested in Monroe County's Ash Township after a police pursuit on Interstate 75 crossed into Michigan from Ohio. 

Monroe County Central Dispatch got a call about 11 a.m. Thursday, the police department in Rossford, Ohio, said its officers were pursuing a vehicle northbound on I-75, and the suspect was headed toward Michigan. Rossford is just outside of Toledo. 

A Monroe County deputy saw the vehicle as it was northbound on I-75 near Exit 11/Laplaisance Road in Monroe Township, and gave pursuit. 

The driver continued on I-75, getting off at Exit 27/South Huron River Drive in South Rockwood. The driver eventually pulled over and was taken into custody on Carleton-Rockwood Road, just west of U.S. 24/North Telegraph Road, in Ash Township. 

No injuries or property damage resulted from the pursuit, deputies said.  

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky, was lodged at the Monroe County Jail pending formal charges. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue