Kentucky man arrested, taken to jail, after police pursuit leads from Ohio into Michigan

A Kentucky man was arrested in Monroe County's Ash Township after a police pursuit on Interstate 75 crossed into Michigan from Ohio.

Monroe County Central Dispatch got a call about 11 a.m. Thursday, the police department in Rossford, Ohio, said its officers were pursuing a vehicle northbound on I-75, and the suspect was headed toward Michigan. Rossford is just outside of Toledo.

A Monroe County deputy saw the vehicle as it was northbound on I-75 near Exit 11/Laplaisance Road in Monroe Township, and gave pursuit.

The driver continued on I-75, getting off at Exit 27/South Huron River Drive in South Rockwood. The driver eventually pulled over and was taken into custody on Carleton-Rockwood Road, just west of U.S. 24/North Telegraph Road, in Ash Township.

No injuries or property damage resulted from the pursuit, deputies said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky, was lodged at the Monroe County Jail pending formal charges.