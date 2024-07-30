Kamala Harris focusing on final contenders for her VP pick, sources say

Harris, VP pick touring together soon Harris, VP pick to tour battleground states next week 04:06

A top tier of contenders has emerged to be the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, CBS News has learned, with a pick expected to be made by Monday.

That tier includes Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Approximately 10 hopefuls remain overall and Harris will be conducting formal interviews with contenders as early as Wednesday.

Harris and her running mate will campaign together in battleground states next week, sources familiar with the plans previously told CBS News.

