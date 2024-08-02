Harris campaign says it brought in $310 million in July

Deadline nears for Harris to make VP pick Deadline nears for Harris to make VP pick 02:21

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris brought in $310 million in July, her presidential campaign said Friday, more than doubling the amount former President Donald Trump says he raised last month.

Harris' campaign officially launched July 21, just after President Biden announced his decision to forego his bid for reelection. In the seven days that followed, the vice president raised more than $200 million, which helped to bring its total war chest to $377 million, according to Team Harris.

The $310 million raised by the vice president's campaign for the month includes money that came in before she jumped into the race, and is more than double the $139 million Trump said he raised over the same period. The former president and Republican nominee said on social media on Thursday that he has $327 million cash-on-hand.

Democrats have seen a surge in enthusiasm since Mr. Biden withdrew from the presidential race and Harris officially launched her bid for the White House. The vice president has earned endorsements not only from the president, but also all top Democrats. Her campaign said July marked the best grassroots fundraising month in presidential campaign history, as two-thirds of the $310 million raised came from first-time donors.

Ninety-four percent of donations were less than $200, with teachers and nurses the most common occupation for campaign supporters, Team Harris said. The vice president addressed the American Federation of Teachers, which has more than 1.8 million members, last week.

"This is a history-making haul for a candidate who will make history this November," Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris' campaign manager, said in a statement. "The tremendous outpouring of support we've seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November."

The $139 million Trump's campaign raised last month was likely fueled by support for the former president after the attempted assassination against him at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, when he was injured by a bullet striking his ear. The Republican National Convention kicked off just days later, during which Trump officially accepted the party's presidential nomination and unveiled his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

contributed to this report.