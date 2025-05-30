Federal prison sentences handed down over rash of fentanyl poisonings in Southwest Michigan

Two Michigan men were sentenced to federal prison in the aftermath of fentanyl-related drug poisonings that resulted in at least seven deaths during spring 2023.

James Smith, 42, of Kalamazoo County, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, according to the press release issued Thursday by Andrew Byerly Birge, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

In addition, Patrick Donald Martin, 27, also of Kalamazoo County, was sentenced to four years in prison for use of a communication facility to commit conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death.

"The sentences imposed on the defendants in this case reflect the seriousness of their crimes," Birge said in his statement.

Law enforcement officials in the Kalamazoo area responded to numerous drug poisoning calls on April 12 and April 13, 2023, that resulted in multiple hospital admissions and seven confirmed fatalities.

"April 13, 2023, was a sad day in Kalamazoo County," said Captain Mike Ferguson, Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team/Crime Reduction Team. "We extend our condolences to the families who were deeply affected by this tragedy. Hopefully, these sentences will allow some closure to those involved."

Investigators traced back the source of the substance, which some people thought was cocaine but was instead a substance containing fentanyl, to Martin and then Smith, according to the press release.

During sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou said drug dealing is inherently dangerous regardless of what the dealer thinks he is selling, adding that many street drugs "have fentanyl in it — it's just that prevalent."

Jarbou also said appeared to be "inexplicable" that Smith continued to sell drugs after becoming aware of the numerous deaths and injuries in spring 2023.

"That tells me the consequences of your actions did not deter you," the judge said before imposing the 20-year sentence on Smith.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Portage Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police.