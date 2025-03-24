K-9 Merlin officially added to Canton Police Department roll
A new K-9 has been added to the Canton Police Department team in Wayne County, Michigan.
K-9 Merlin and handler Officer Wilburn have recently finished their certification through the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers, according to a social media post from the department.
They will join K-9 Tino and Officer Zinser on patrol for the Canton Police. Tino has been with the department since 2019.
The department's other recent K-9, Ragnar, and handler, Officer Szostak, retired in February, according to the department's social media.
Canton's K-9 units are trained for tracking, evidence searches and drug detection. They also have made community event appearances such as career days and Shop with a Cop events.