Juvenile injured in shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

A juvenile is injured and police are gathering details from a suspect after a shooting on the west side of Detroit on Saturday morning.

The Detroit Police Department said officers responded to the incident on the 15400 block of Winthrop Street just before 3 a.m. The juvenile, whose age has yet to be disclosed by officials, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspected shooter is cooperating with investigators, according to police, though it's unknown if he was detained or arrested.

Further details about the shooting also have yet to be disclosed by officials.

This is a developing story.