Juvenile caught after escaping Monroe County Youth Facility this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - A juvenile is back in custody after escaping the Monroe County Youth Center on Saturday. 

The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. 

Authorities began searching the area for the juvenile, and at about 7:08 p.m., Monroe County Deputy Zielinski found the juvenile walking near S. Custer Road and Herr Road. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says after a short pursuit on foot, the juvenile was taken into custody without further incident. 

Deputies returned the juvenile to the youth center and lodged for additional charges, including escape and malicious destruction of property. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Boski at 734-240-7721. 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 9:44 AM

