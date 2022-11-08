Justice Department monitoring election in five Michigan cities

(CBS DETROIT) - The Justice Department says it is monitoring 24 states to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

In the state of Michigan, the department is monitoring the election in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac and Southfield.

For Election Day, the department says the monitors are personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Offices. Officials from the Office of Personnel Management are also monitoring.

Federal officials say the Civil Rights Division enforces voting rights laws and will take complaints from the public nationwide for possible violations. Complaints can be submitted at civilrights.justice.gov or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.