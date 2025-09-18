Jury finds Lexington man guilty in murder of woman found dead in vehicle's trunk

A Michigan man was convicted on multiple counts, including murder, after a woman's body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in 2024.

Stephen Freeman, 22, of Lexington, will be sentenced Oct. 22 in Macomb County Circuit Court on six charges in the case, including first-degree premeditated murder, which has a possible penalty of life without parole, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido reported.

The victim, Gabriele Seitz, 62, of Roseville, had arrived home on Oct. 27, 2024, when she found someone else inside the home, authorities said. An altercation then resulted in her death.

Her stolen car was found a few days later, abandoned and crashed, with her body in the trunk.

A jury issued the decision Tuesday after a two-week trial, staying in deliberations for over seven hours, the prosecutor said.

The charges were as follows:

Homicide – murder – first-degree premeditated, a life without parole felony.

Homicide – felony murder, a life without parole felony.

Home invasion – first-degree, a 20-year felony.

Criminal sexual conduct – second-degree, a 15-year felony.

Concealing the death of an individual, a 5-year felony.

Stolen property – receiving and concealing – motor vehicle, a 5-year felony.

Roseville Police Department and Michigan State Police worked on the initial investigation