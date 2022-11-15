Man charged with murder after body found in trunk in Roseville

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old is charged with felony murder after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Roseville.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office added the murder charge against Stephen Freeman, who was arraigned on Nov. 4 for concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 27, Freeman entered 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz's home when the victim was not home. An altercation occurred when Sietz came home, resulting in their death.

Authorities say Freeman was driving the victim's car near Hayes and Common roads when he struck a semi and fled the scene. Roseville police investigating the crash searched the vehicle and found Sietz's body in the trunk.

An investigation into the case resulted in a warrant to charge Freeman with murder. He was arraigned on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank the Roseville Police Department and Michigan State Police for investigating this matter in a quick and efficient manner. The additional charges for the victim's death will provide justice to the family and keep our community safer," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.