Judge rules street closures illegal in downtown Northville, must reopen within days

The controversy on seasonal street closures in downtown Northville, Michigan, has reached a boiling point yet again.

A Wayne County judge ruled on Wednesday that the street closures are illegal.

For five years, Main and Center streets have been closed off to traffic. However, on Tuesday night, these streets will reopen.

The city is known for its charm and is a destination for many, but many say its bollards and street closures downtown have been a consistent problem.

"Clients stopped coming in because they couldn't find parking," said Tita Daskal, owner of Studio 170.

Daskal has been in business downtown for 25 years. Over time, she says she's lost upwards of 15% in revenue. These closures, she says, are a major factor.

"I know some of my clients love the streets closed. Yes, I love the streets closed on the weekends, don't get me wrong. But during the week, they're not around when there's no one walking down the street," Daskal said.

In 2020, Main and Center streets closed to support businesses for outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year since, they've been blocked off for six months of the year, causing the city to divide over its closed downtown.

"We understood COVID was a very unusual time and we were supportive about that, but then after about the second year, when it looked like the city was not going to reopen, we became concerned," said Mary Elwart-Keys, founder of Let's Open Northville.

Elwart-Keys argues these closures increase traffic in residential areas, negatively impact businesses, decrease foot traffic, and create safety concerns. In 2023, the nonprofit Let's Open Northville filed a lawsuit against the city to reopen the streets.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled in their favor, stating these closures violate property rights and that the streets must reopen within seven days.

"It's the timing right now that's the real challenge. The quick turnaround, it's an abrupt order that really puts us a little bit on our heels in terms of making sure everything's right, but we're carrying that alongside our businesses, and we're really focused on making it easy and seamless for them," said Northville Downtown Development Authority executive director Kate Knight. "We had everyone on site this morning, and we know that we'll be prepared when the bollards drop for vehicular traffic on Tuesday night. So, on Wednesday, you will be able to drive your car through downtown on Main Street and Center Street."

A decision that has left some celebrating, but others disappointed.

"(It) was a victory, and now they're open, which is great. We'll be seeing people walking and driving down the streets, and it'll be nice for a change," said Daskal.

"I'm able to walk around with my kids in the summer and get treats and kind of hang out and do our thing, so I'd like them to stay closed for the season," resident Cassy Fragnoli said.

"Let's be neighborly again, let's get past this and be positive and enjoy the beautiful, historic town that we have," said Elwart-Keys.

Part of this ruling indicates these streets will only be able to close for special events, parades and festivals. Outdoor dining and the social district will continue.

CBS News Detroit asked if the city of Northville plans to appeal the judge's decision. Knight said, "We know that this is what we'll have for the rest of the season, and where this goes in the future, that would be up to city council and their decision."

"The City of Northville has received a decision in the Let's Open Northville v. City of Northville lawsuit on downtown street closing. We are carefully reviewing the decision requiring the City to reopen the downtown streets as we consider our next steps. Although we are disappointed with the ruling, we will fully comply with the Court's order. We are communicating with our downtown businesses that utilize the streets during the spring and summer to provide guidance. We are also reviewing our summer calendar of special community events to determine what, if any action, needs to be taken based on the decision. We will continue to keep you informed as we move forward."

