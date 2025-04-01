Michigan judge denies motion to remove Oakland County prosecutor from Jennifer Crumbley's case

Jennifer Crumbley wants Oakland County prosecutor removed from her case

An Oakland County judge has denied a motion filed by Jennifer Crumbley's attorney to remove Prosecutor Karen McDonald from her case in the Oxford High School shooting.

Crumbley's attorney, Michael Dezsi, filed the motion in March, alleging that the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office spent thousands of dollars on two public relations firms to run a "smear campaign." Deszi also alleged that prosecutors entered "secret agreements" with two school officials who testified at James and Crumbley's separate trials.

In response, the prosecutor's office called Jennifer Crumbley's motion "meritless" and requested that the court sanction Crumbley's defense team. Prosecutors said the firms were hired with the approval from the county executive and Board of Commissioners to help with media inquiries.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were each charged and convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, deadly shooting at Oxford High School. The couple's son, Ethan Crumbley, was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting.

McDonald issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"Today's ruling underscores our commitment to the fight for justice on behalf of the Oxford victims. The court showed it has no tolerance for the defense's misuse of the legal process, and they have been appropriately sanctioned. Let's be clear about what this case is really about: If not for Jennifer Crumbley's actions, Madisyn, Tate, Hana, and Justin would still be here. I will never stop fighting for them"

The video above previously aired on March 5, 2025.