Benson, James battle over data centers, economy in Michigan gubernatorial debate

Michigan gubernatorial candidates Jocelyn Benson and John James laid out competing plans for the state's future during a debate Thursday night, clashing over affordability, taxes, data centers, education and health care.

Benson, who currently serves as the Secretary of State, and James, a U.S. congressman, are competing to succeed term-limited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Both candidates said they want to make Michigan more affordable, but they offered different approaches to how that will unfold.

James focused on lowering energy costs and suspending Michigan's state gas tax, adding that he supports suspending it immediately. He also called for cutting the state income tax and argued that Michigan needs a more accountable government.

Benson emphasized lowering health care costs, including prescription drug prices. She also called for protections against what she described as profit-driven increases in utility rates. She also added that she's open to reducing the state's gas tax. Benson criticized James over his position on the conflict abroad, while James said Iran should not have nuclear weapons and called for the war to end.

The candidates also clashed over how Michigan should handle new data center development, including concerns about electricity costs, water use, pollution, and local control.

Benson said her family has not profited from data centers and pointed to her publicly disclosed personal finances on the Michigan Secretary of State's website. Her remarks came after James challenged her position on a development in Saline Township.

Benson supports a moratorium on new data center development until safeguards are in place to protect water resources, limit increases in electricity costs and give local communities a voice. She also accused James of purchasing stock in companies involved in data center development.

James also called for a moratorium, saying the state needs a plan to protect communities before approving new projects. His five-point proposal includes giving local communities more control, preventing electricity bills from increasing, protecting water, preventing pollution and prioritizing previously developed brownfield sites over productive farmland.

Both say they want to ease the financial pressures facing Michigan families, but their proposals differ on taxes, health care, energy costs and the state's approach to data center development.

Thursday's debate marks 19 days until election day, Nov. 3.