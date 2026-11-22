With less than a week left until Thanksgiving, businesses, community organizations and churches are stepping up to ensure families can enjoy a warm, nutritious meal.

One turkey giveaway in Detroit had a special guest helping Saturday morning: Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson.

A line of cars wraps around the street surrounding Oak Grove AME Church for its annual turkey giveaway.

"When I drove up this morning and saw the cars block after block lined up, it was, it was a mixed feeling because it was a blessing to know that we could help, but it was also heartbreaking to see that the need is so great," Cindy Rudolph, pastor of Oak Grove AME Church, said.

This well-oiled machine distributes 200 turkeys and packages, with all the trimmings needed for a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

"We are grateful that we're able to be a light to help people in this dire time where people are experiencing economic hardship, and they cannot afford the high prices that they see in the grocery stores," Rudolph said.

It has been a staple in the community for nearly 40 years.

This year, Benson is there to greet constituents and hand out turkeys.

"It's a great way to celebrate what, to me, the holidays are ultimately about, which is we care for each other, we celebrate each other, we see each other as family and take care of each other here in Detroit and in the state," Benson said.

Benson says her team is working on a plan to help ease the financial burden most people are still facing.

"We're building an ambitious plan to ensure on day one we're using every tool in the toolbox to drive down costs of healthcare, medicine, housing and a number of other things," Benson said. "Also, working to make sure we're streamlining how government works so that, we're doing, we're able to cut some spending, do more with less, and deliver those results onto the people of Michigan."