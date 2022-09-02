Job fair helping to fill over 400 positions

(CBS DETROIT) - Dany Antoon says he's back doing what energizes him to wake up in the morning.

He says he wanted to find more meaningful work in social services and a call to the Chaldean Community Foundation led him on a path to serving his community.

"I came in, went through a couple of interviews and the rest is history," Antoon said.

"It was awesome. It's changed my life for the better big time because now I'm back to helping people which I used to do before, but it's just more very closely tied to the community that I grew up in and see all the time."

CCF Career Services Director Elias Kattoula says hundreds of opportunities are now available to get people back to work.

"Over 30 participating employers looking to fill 400 plus jobs in health care, banking, law enforcement, hospitality," Kattoula said.

"So many different industries."

CCF is hosting a job fair September 7th at its headquarters in Sterling Heights.

There you can also find services to help with drafting resumes, cover letters and mock interviews, at no costs.

"What we're looking to do is we're trying to bring these jobs to the community," Kattoula said.

"This event is open to the public. Chaldean is in our name but we serve anyone who comes through our doors."

Specialists are also available to help new citizens communicate.

"They're got a great success rate with you know, being able to put somebody in a pace where they'll thrive even though there's maybe a language barrier initially and then with that work of course, the barrier gets broken a little bit and they learn English at work and stuff like that or whatever they need to do to feel more comfortable and assimilate," Antoon said.

The job fair runs from 3pm-6pm.

Applicants are encouraged to show up professional with a resume in hand.

"Be prepared to kind of have on the spot interviews with these employers," Kattoula said.

" So, each employers will have their own table. Any job seeker is welcomed to approach any of these tables and be presented with the opportunities at hand."