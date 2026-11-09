Joanna Whaley speaks out after becoming first openly transgender woman elected to Michigan House

For Joanna Whaley, faith has always been a part of her life. But five years ago, that life took an unexpected turn.

"I was outed by someone at my church for even considering a gender transition and hadn't even really made the decision," said Whaley.

Whaley — a transgender woman — says she lost her job as a pastor but found a new purpose advocating for others. That work eventually led her into politics.

"I never ran to be the first anything. I ran because the people were asking for somebody to step up and work on their issues," said Whaley.

Last week, voters elected her to represent Michigan's 2nd House District, which includes the cities of Lincoln Park, Allen Park, Melvindale and Southgate.

While Whaley is making history as the first openly transgender woman elected to the Michigan House, she says the real work is just beginning.

"Yes, I do understand that I am a first in the state, but the way that I advocate for folks that I care about outside of my district is by really caring and delivering for people in my district," said Whaley.

Now, she's looking ahead to Lansing, with utility costs, health care and constitutional rights among her priorities.

"We're not going to agree on everything, but here's what I'm going to promise you: In the process, I will never devolve into the nasty, petty, disgusting politics we have found ourselves in in this country," said Whaley.

Beyond the history books, Whaley hopes to leave a different kind of legacy.

"At the end of the day, what I care about the most is that people feel loved and welcomed in their communities," said Whaley.