Comedian Jo Koy to host the Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Jo Koy is set to host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Koy, 52, has previously starred in the comedy "Easter Sunday," and in 2021, he released his autobiography "Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo."

It will be the stand-up comedian's first time hosting the show.

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special," he said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is the moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

Known as the official kickoff to Hollywood's 2024 awards season, the Golden Globes honors the best in both television and film. The nominees for the Golden Globes were unveiled earlier this month. "Barbenheimer" dominated the list, with nine nods for "Barbie" and eight for "Oppenheimer." The final season of "Succession" also led with nine nominations.

The nominations in 27 categories were announced by Cedric "The Entertainer" and Wilmer Valderrama, and CBSNews.com livestreamed the presentation. Nominations in 10 of the categories were also broadcast live on "CBS Mornings."

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT), and will be broadcast live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network.

The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app. Paramount Global is the parent company of CBS.

The Golden Globes come to CBS after its longstanding relationship with NBC ended, and as the award show works to rebuild its credibility under new leadership following a widely publicized scandal and boycotts over allegations of racism and ethical lapses within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organized the Globes and voted for years to determine its nominees and winners.