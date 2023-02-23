VIDEO: Jim Harbaugh helps Ann Arbor police clear tree from road during ice storm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor police was assisted by Jim Harbaugh, who helped clear the road after Wednesday's ice storm.

On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/FxG3s9t0P7 — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 23, 2023

At about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Officer Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up.

To Cooper's surprise, when the man got out of the vehicle, he saw it was Harbaugh.

The University of Michigan football coach said he wanted to help clear off the road.

Cooper gave Harbaugh a pair of gloves, and after about 10 minutes, they got the tree moved to clear a lane so that traffic could pass by.

"We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper," said the Ann Arbor Police Department.