Japanese company Astemo to build regional headquarters in Wixom

A new regional headquarters for Astemo Americas will be built in Wixom, bringing 200 new jobs to Southeast Michigan.

Astemo Americas, a subsidiary of Astemo Ltd., made the announcement Tuesday. The headquarters complex will be sited on a 26-acre campus along Interstate 95 that includes a testing facility, test tracks and laboratory space for engineering. Construction will start in spring 2026, with completion expected in fall 2027.

The 200 jobs expected for that location include 150 engineering positions who will focus on a technology referred to as Software Defined Vehicle.

"Our new Wixom facilities will provide us with space needed to further develop and showcase our cutting-edge technology, attract additional engineering talent and strengthen our collaboration with customers," Astemo Americas CEO and President Tim Clark said in the announcement.

"Today's investment secures our place as a global leader of the auto industry for years to come," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on social media about the announcement.

Astemo, headquartered in Tokyo, is joint venture between Hitachi, Honda and JIC Capital that has become a global supplier of automotive components and systems. The company has over 80,000 employees internationally, including 15,000 in its Americas region.

Clark and Whitmer said that additional plans and details about the Wixom headquarters complex will be announced in September