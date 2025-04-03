Watch CBS News
Janitor found dead inside Michigan school likely from natural causes, authorities say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a janitor was found dead on Thursday inside a school in Oxford, Michigan.

The male janitor, who was in his 40s, was found by his partner inside Oxford Middle School. Authorities did not release the man's name.

The sheriff's office said the man's death is not considered suspicious and appears to be natural causes.

Authorities say the man complained earlier in the day of not feeling well before he was found.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information.

