Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams linked to assault investigation, won't be charged

Prosecutors say they will not file charges against Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams following an alleged assault investigation.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office says Novi police began investigating the alleged Aug. 6 assault after it was first reported in September. Prosecutors say police reviewed statements, photos, videos and communications between the alleged victim and Williams. Investigators also requested additional information from the victim.

"Based on the facts presented to us at this time, the Novi Police and our office jointly concluded that there is no cause to file charges against Mr. Williams," prosecutors said.

Williams's attorneys, Jason Lampert and Larry Margolis, say the star athlete "unequivocally denies the allegation of domestic violence."

"We have provided the prosecutor's office with extensive evidence directly relevant to the credibility, timing, and circumstances surrounding this allegation, which is baseless. Mr. Williams remains focused on the season and putting this matter behind him," Lampert and Margolis said in a joint statement.

A Detroit Lions spokesperson says they are aware of the investigation.

Williams was under investigation in 2024 for carrying a concealed weapon, but no charges were filed in that case. Authorities said Williams and his brother were pulled over for speeding and alerted police that there were weapons in the car.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police found a weapon registered to Williams on the front passenger floorboard. A second weapon was found on the floorboard behind the driver's seat.

Williams was taken into custody but later released. His brother reportedly showed officers a valid concealed pistol license, as well as a driver's license, proof of insurance and registration.