No charges filed against Jameson Williams following investigation into carrying a concealed weapon

(CBS DETROIT) — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has declined to press charges against Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams following an investigation into carrying a concealed weapon.

Officials say the 23-year-old Williams and his brother, who was driving a black sedan, were pulled over around 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 for allegedly speeding and driving in an unsafe manner. The wide receiver's brother told officers that there were two weapons inside the vehicle. Williams' brother reportedly showed police a valid Concealed Pistol License (CPL), as well as a driver's license, proof of insurance and registration.

According to the prosecutor's office, police found a weapon registered to Williams on the front passenger floorboard. A second weapon was found on the floorboard behind the driver's seat.

Williams was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon but later released at the scene when a Detroit Police Department supervisor arrived. His brother was issued traffic citations.

While investigating, the prosecutor's office says it could not find another case where the following facts applied:

The driver has a valid CPL.

The driver /CPL holder advises the police at the scene he is carrying both guns in the car.

The defendant admits ownership but does not admit to putting the gun in the car.

The gun is not on the person of the defendant.

The defendant is eligible for a CPL.

"Because the case law is silent regarding the specific issue, and the legislative intent of the CPL statute does not support charges under these facts, no charges will issue in this matter, and the warrant is denied," the prosecutor's office said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued the following statement on her decision not to charge Williams:

"We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only. "While no case has identical facts, we can look at similar facts, if possible, to aid us in our decision making. We really could not recall any case that had facts that mirrored this case. Every case is fact specific. As always, we apply the alleged facts to the existing law. And the applicable law and its accompanying legislative history is far from clear. "We had a team of experienced lawyers look at this case - as we often do - especially when the law is unclear or unsettled. We all agreed that this decision is the right and just one. And I am personally certain that the right decision has been made with these specific and unique set of facts. "The CPL holder here was the driver and had care, custody, and control of the car. Guidance is needed for the future on how many weapons can a valid CPL say that they have control over? Despite all of this, if Mr. Williams had the gun on his person, he would have been charged. "I urge the legislature to immediately look closely at this law so that the prosecutors in Michigan can have steady and meaningful guidance in the future."