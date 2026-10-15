Jackson officers shoot teen after he allegedly pointed a gun at them, police say

Jackson Police Officers shot a teen after he pointed a firearm at them, and he is now in critical condition, the Jackson Police Department says.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Blackstone Street on Wednesday at about 2:43 p.m. for a personal welfare check on a juvenile reported missing, police say.

Officers located the subject, identified as a 16-year-old Jackson resident, near the Jackson County Fairgrounds in the 200 block of North Ganson Street, according to police.

According to police, officers spoke to the subject before he produced a handgun and fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, the subject pointed the firearm at officers, who then fired their weapons at the suspect and struck him, police say.

The subject was transported to Henry Ford Hospital in critical condition, and the two officers involved were not injured, according to local police.

Police say that all officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being conducted by the Michigan State Police District 1 Team.