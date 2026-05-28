Jack Campbell is latest key player Lions have drafted, developed and re-signed

The Detroit Lions aim to draft, develop and re-sign players, and linebacker Jack Campbell is the latest example.

Campbell signed an $81 million, four-year extension last week that puts him under contract through the 2030 season.

Despite the new deal, Campbell walked into his news conference still sweating from a workout and wearing a black sleeveless shirt, shorts and socks while holding high-top cleats and a bottle of water.

"It's just really surreal," Campbell said Wednesday. "I can't thank enough people."

Campbell also is grateful that someone from back home in Iowa sent him an article that gave the Lions a failing grade for drafting him and running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round in 2023, adding that the former Hawkeye star was the team's least-favorite pick three years ago.

"It wasn't about proving them wrong," Campbell said. "It was about proving the people who believed in me right."

Detroit drafted Campbell No. 18 overall in 2023 and he has been a key player on defense, starting in each of his first three years and earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season.

Campbell became the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles during the 2025 season.

In his opening remarks, he thanked a long list of people, including Dan Campbell and the coaching staff.

"They've pushed and molded me into a player," Campbell said.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has helped to turn the franchise around since he was hired in 2021 with a series of sound draft picks and other roster moves.

Holmes has extended the contracts of some players in recent years, including defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, quarterback Jared Goff, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and safety Kerby Joseph.

And now, Campbell.

"I feel very appreciative that they believe in me and want me to be part of the core," Campbell said. "It only makes me more motivated because I know I will be part of something special."

The Lions are coming off a 9-8 season that fell short of the playoffs and expectations after winning the NFC North twice and reaching the conference championship game once during Campbell's first two seasons.