Detroit Lions sign All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell to 4-year contract extension

The Detroit Lions signed All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell on Thursday to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 season.

The Lions locked up Campbell after they declined his fifth-year option for the 2027 season last month, when they picked up Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs' option.

Detroit drafted both players in the first round in 2023, and they have helped the franchise win 36 games, two NFC North titles and reach a conference championship game.

In his third NFL season, Campbell was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles. The Lions drafted Campbell 18th in 2023, and the former Iowa star has played in every game during his career.

The Lions are trying to bounce back from a 9-8 season that fell short of the playoffs and expectations.