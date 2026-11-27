Federal investigators seized 49 kilograms of cocaine found hidden in Home Depot buckets in a Detroit warehouse after a months-long investigation into a Royal Oak man.

According to an affidavit by the FBI, authorities began investigating Evan Scott in August 2025 for allegedly being involved in the shipment of drugs. Federal investigators identified Scott "as a local subject who met with known drug couriers to conduct what investigators believed to be drug transactions and money pickups," according to the affidavit.

They observed Scott visiting a warehouse on Conant Street in Detroit. Authorities believe the suspect was receiving shipments from a third-party shipping company and then making deliveries.

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

In November 2026, federal agents were alerted to a pending shipment coming to the warehouse and obtained a search warrant, according to the affidavit. Investigators went to the warehouse on Nov. 16 and spotted a delivery and the suspect arriving at the building 90 minutes later.

Investigators entered the warehouse and found Scott seated in a vehicle parked next to an orange, plastic-wrapped wooden crate. The agents searched the crate, discovering multiple Home Depot buckets concealed in wood shavings.

The suspect faces possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of cocaine. He received a $10,000 unsecured bond on Nov. 24.