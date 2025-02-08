Investigation underway after house fire on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) — A house is damaged and authorities are investigating after a fire on Detroit's west side Friday night.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, it started around 8:15 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Hubbell and Cambridge Avenues.

Responding crews were seen on the roof of the residence where smoke was billowing.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

City officials are working to find what caused the fire.