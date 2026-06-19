Investigation continues after Ferndale man dies in crash involving Oakland County Road Commission truck

Investigators say the driver of an Oakland County Road Commission truck that was involved in a fatal crash was attempting to turn into a private driveway at the time of the incident.

A 33-year-old Ferndale man who was riding an e-bike was killed in the crash on Thursday, according to police.

Ferndale police say officers responded to the area of Woodward Avenue and College Street just before 1 p.m. The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the e-bike rider tried to take evasive action but ended up underneath the truck and was run over. The Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit assisted with processing the scene.

County officials confirmed that the driver was a road commission employee. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed that its safety supervisor is conducting a separate investigation.

The road commission says it cannot provide additional details while the investigation remains active.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash. It is still unclear whether speed, visibility, road design, or other factors played a role.

Officials have also not said whether any citations or charges are being considered.

Ferndale police say any additional information will be released as it becomes available.