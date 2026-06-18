Ferndale resident riding e-bike dies in crash invovling Oakland County Road Commission truck

One person who was riding an e-bike has died following a crash on Thursday involving an Oakland County Road Commission truck.

According to the Ferndale Police Department, the crash happened sometime before 1 p.m. in the area of Woodward Avenue and College Street. Police say the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road commission says it is investigating the incident and confirmed that the person driving the truck is an employee.

Ferndale police say the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is assisting in their investigation.

"The Ferndale Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends during this difficult time," police said.