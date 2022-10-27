DNR: Invasive beech leaf disease detected in Oakland, Wayne counties

(CBS DETROIT) - State officials say an invasive beech leaf disease has been detected in Oakland and Wayne counties, months after it was confirmed in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it was first detected in St. Clair County in July and has since impacted trees found on properties in Birmingham, Bloomfield, China Township, Clay Township, Grosse Pointe Shores, Rochester and Troy.

DNR says the trees on those properties may been infected a year ago, possibly longer, based on their condition.

Dark bands may remain visible on affected leaves during winter. courtesy of Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources Forestry

"We've now seen beech leaf disease in both woodlots and individual urban trees in southeast Michigan. The disease causes dark, thick bands between leaf veins, which can be seen on both green and brown leaves," DNR forest health specialist Simeon Wright said in a press release. "If you have beech trees, take time now to look for symptoms."

The disease is associated with the nematode Litylenchus crenatae, which a is a microscopic worm that enters leaf buds, causing damage to leaf tissue.

It affects the American, European and Asian beech species, which can die six to 10 years after initial symptoms. The state of Michigan has about 37 million American breech trees.

Officials say it has not yet been determined if Litylenchus crenatae nematode is the primary cause or a carrier for another disease.

"Because of this, we don't yet know all the ways the disease might be spread," said Wright. "Currently there are no known treatments to protect trees or reduce disease impacts, although trials are ongoing."

If you suspect you have found a symptomatic tree, take one or more photos of the infested tree, including close-ups of affected leaves; note the location, date and time; and report it in one of the following ways:

DNR Forest Health Division: email DNR-FRD-Forest-Health@Michigan.gov or call 517-284-5895.

Use the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network online reporting tool.

Download the MISIN smartphone app and report from your phone – MISIN.MSU.edu/apps/.

Click here for more information and how to identify common diseases mistaken for the beech leaf disease.