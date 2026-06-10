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Intoxicated Flint man accused of hiding AK-style pistol in baby stroller, police say

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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A Flint man was arrested after he allegedly tried to hide a pistol in a baby stroller, Michigan State Police said. 

On June 8, troopers responded to a possible robbery in Oregon Township in Lapeer County. When troopers arrived, they found a 33-year-old Flint man with a rifle magazine hanging from his pocket walking away from the area. 

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Michigan State Police

As police approached the man, they say he threw the magazine into a yard. He was ultimately arrested without incident. 

Authorities say the man had a compact AK-style pistol wrapped in a T-shirt in a baby stroller. 

The man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was lodged at the Lapeer County Jail. 

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