Intoxicated Flint man accused of hiding AK-style pistol in baby stroller, police say

A Flint man was arrested after he allegedly tried to hide a pistol in a baby stroller, Michigan State Police said.

On June 8, troopers responded to a possible robbery in Oregon Township in Lapeer County. When troopers arrived, they found a 33-year-old Flint man with a rifle magazine hanging from his pocket walking away from the area.

Michigan State Police

As police approached the man, they say he threw the magazine into a yard. He was ultimately arrested without incident.

Authorities say the man had a compact AK-style pistol wrapped in a T-shirt in a baby stroller.

The man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.