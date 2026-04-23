Intoxicated driver found sleeping behind the wheel with child in Troy, police say

A woman who was found sleeping behind the wheel with her child in the back seat appeared to be drunk, according to Troy police.

The incident happened at about 11:47 p.m. on April 12 in the area of E. Maple Road and N. Main Street. Police say the woman received a citation for operating while intoxicated child endangerment.

Police say officers stopped to check on a 2018 Jeep Compass that was found in the right lane with all the lights off. Police say officers approached the vehicle and located the 31-year-old woman sleeping with her 5-year-old child in the car.

Officers awoke the woman and noted that she had bloodshot and watery eyes and her speech slurred. Officers asked the woman to complete a sobriety evaluation and a breath test that showed her blood alcohol content at 0.17%.

The woman was taken into custody and underwent a chemical breath test, which still showed her above the legal limit.