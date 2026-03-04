Man robs suburban Detroit lingerie store with knife; police ask for public's help finding him

Oakland County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a lingerie store in Commerce Township last month.

The robbery occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Intimate Ideas. Investigators say the suspect entered through a rear door and was armed with a knife.

Detectives say the suspect demanded money from the 19-year-old sales clerk, who ultimately handed over cash.

The suspect fled on foot in what investigators believe was a black Ford Focus, roughly a decade old. The clerk was not injured, and there were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark facial hair. He was wearing baggy clothing, which made it difficult for detectives to estimate his weight.

Investigators continue to review evidence and surveillance footage as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.