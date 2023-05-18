Watch CBS News
International Ride of Silence commemorates bicyclists in Midtown Detroit

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The International Ride of Silence commemorates those on the road, but in our bike lanes.

On Wednesday evening in Midtown Detroit, an 8-mile ride commemorated cyclists, but also bring attention to drivers while behind the wheel.

"I call it a very meditative, meditative ride is what it is," says Tom Page, the ride leader and organizer for the Detroit branch of the International Ride of Silence.

This year marks the 21st year of the ride. Forty-five states and 12 countries participate annually.

"I was riding my bicycle to work, I was heading downtown, and I was run over by a gravel hauler," says Amanda Jaczkowski's who's story is the exact reason the ride exists.

"I was in the hospital for about 85 days, I've had 30 surgeries since then," Jaczkowski adds. She says she was in physical therapy for four years following the incident, but is rehabbing with three wheels on her tricycle.

"Bicycles exist, we should be sharing the road and stuff like that, but this shows the impact that it can have if we don't share," she says.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 11:23 PM

