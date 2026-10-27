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Northern Michigan inmate captured in country club swamp after escaping jail

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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A Crawford County inmate was captured in a swamp behind the Grayling Country Club after escaping the county jail, the sheriff's office says.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the inmate escaped from jail at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, stripping his orange jail jumpsuit and escaping in a white T-shirt and shorts.

Michigan State Police Aviation and Roscommon County Marine Patrol, using their airboat, along with other agencies on foot, assisted the sheriff's office with the search.

The inmate was found in a swamp on the Grayling Country Club at about 3:58 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office says.

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