Inkster man wins $1 million Powerball prize

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Inkster is looking forward to living debt-free after claiming the $1 million Powerball prize.

Derrick Harrell, 46, says he usually plays Powerball once a week, and he matched the five white balls -- 06-24-35-37-44 -- in the Aug. 24 to win the million-dollar prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.

"The day after the drawing, I checked the winning numbers online and saw that I'd matched five," said Harrell. "When I realized the prize for matching five white balls was $1 million, I was in shock! Winning big still feels unreal."

He recently claimed his prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters and says that with his winnings, he plans to help his family and then save the rest.

"It's a great feeling knowing I will be able to live debt-free and have extra savings for retirement," said Harrell.

Michigan Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 and one ticket bought in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million jackpot.