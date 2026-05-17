2 seriously injured after reported accident on west side of Detroit; 1 in custody

Two people are in the hospital after a reported accident on the west side of Detroit Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials responded to the reported accident in the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen roads around 5:30 a.m. They found two people who were injured in separate vehicles, police said.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital where they were in critical condition on Saturday afternoon.

Police said one person was taken into custody after the reported accident, though further details regarding it have yet to be disclosed.

This is a developing story.